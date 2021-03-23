Afghanistan FM Haneef Atmar Holds Talks With EAM Jaishankar And NSA Ajit Doval

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar, who is on a three-day visit to India, met with his Indian counterpart Dr. S. Jaishankar today in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed scores of bilateral issues, including expansion of relations and strengthening of "regional and international consensus on Afghan peace talks". According to a press release issued by the Afghan Foreign Ministry, Atmar presented "good wishes" and a message from Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to the leadership of India. Atmar also expressed gratitude towards India on behalf of his country for investing approximately $3 billion in development projects over the past two decades.

The two sides discussed several development projects, including the construction of rail lines between Central Asia and South Asia via Afghanistan. Atmar and Jaishankar stressed the development of Chabahar port, which India is constructing in partnership with Iran. Both sides also reviewed the recent talks at the Troika Peace Summit in Moscow, where representatives of the Afghan government, the Taliban, Pakistan, China, Russia, and the United States met to discuss the stalled peace talks.

Minister Atmar, who arrived in India on March 22, comes amid the re-ignition of intra-Afghan talks that had begun in September 2020 but was stalled over the prisoners' exchange issue. New Delhi was recently named as one of the direct stakeholders by the United States in the Afghan conflict, which makes the visit even more important. Experts suggest that the purpose of Atmar’s visit is to seek India’s support on behalf of Ashraf Ghani, who doesn’t want to see an interim government being formed in the country with the Taliban members as constituents, which Washington had recently suggested.

Atmar meets NSA Doval

Atmar also met with the Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval in New Delhi to discuss the latest developments in the ongoing peace talks. During the meeting, Atmar discussed Afghanistan's government peace plan and stressed that only an Islamic Republic can ensure lasting internal peace and freedom. NSA Doval expressed India's support for the ongoing peace talks and stressed the need for continued strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Great to meet with Indian NSA my dear friend Ajit Doval today. Great discussion on our cooperation in political, security & economic spheres. We stressed the need for enhanced bilateral & regional coop on addressing common security challenges & achieving lasting peace in ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡«. pic.twitter.com/s5Ewbbwd9X — Mohammed Haneef Atmar Ù…Ø­Ù…Ø¯ Ø­Ù†ÛŒÙ Ø§ØªÙ…Ø± (@MHaneefAtmar) March 23, 2021

Atmar arrived at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport on March 22, where he was received by senior government officials and state dignitaries. Apart from meeting Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval, Atmar is also expected to meet the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Afghan diplomat has come to discuss the Afghan peace process and the upcoming regional forums on peace and development in Afghanistan.

Arrived in beautiful & historic city of Delhi for a 3-day working visit. Look forward to holding talks with FM @DrSJaishankar & senior govt officials of ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ on #AfghanPeaceProcess, upcoming regional forums on peace & development in ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡«, security & economic cooperation. — Mohammed Haneef Atmar Ù…Ø­Ù…Ø¯ Ø­Ù†ÛŒÙ Ø§ØªÙ…Ø± (@MHaneefAtmar) March 22, 2021

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)