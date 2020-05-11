Afghanistan: Four consecutive blasts hit Kabul, four civilians injured

Afghanistan’s capital city, Kabul was hit by four consecutive bomb blasts on May 11, international media reported citing Afghan police officials. The roadside blasts in Kabul’s Tahia Maskan area, injured four civilians, including a child, Kabul police spokesperson Ferdaws Faramarz reportedly said. He added that the areas have been cordoned off and a clearance team was immediately sent on site.

'No causalities'

Security personnel reportedly revealed that the target of the magnetic bombs was an NDS vehicle, but there were no casualties. In recent weeks, there have been several roadside attacks in the Afghan capital, however, this marks the first with coordinated efforts. As of now, no terror groups have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

At least four civilians were wounded in roadside bomb blasts in the PD 17 in #Kabul this morning, the Kabul police command said in a statement. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/l5ExnUkEhd — Amanullah Azizi (@Azizi3365961) May 11, 2020

Airstrikes kill militants

Last month, at least eight people were killed and two others were critically injured following an airstrike on Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province on April 4, international media reported citing a source in regional government. According to reports, the injured were immediately taken to the Miwwais hospital in Kandhar. It is still unclear whether the attack was carried out by the Afghanistan government or the US, international media reported.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Uruzgun’s Governor denied any civilian casualties in the attack. Talking to international media, they confirmed that the airstrikes were conducted by the Afghan government and that six militants were killed in the ambush. On April 1, a roadside bombing in the southern part of the country killed at least eight civilians, including six children. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State militants are active in the province.

