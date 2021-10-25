Afghanistan Is Ready To Buy Oil From Iran If Tehran Paves Way For It, Says ACCI Chief

Afghanistan is ready to buy oil from Iran, the chairman of Afghanistan's Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), Tawakal Ahmadyar, said. This comes amid a time when trade with the war-torn nation is currently complicated for many companies due to it being run by the Taliban, which is an organisation deemed a terrorist group in a number of countries. However, the ACCI chief, during a video conference with Iranian commercial attaché Ebrahim Hosseini, discussed general trade issues between the two nations and said that Afghan is ready to buy oil from Iran if Tehran paves way for it.

According to Sputnik, as Kabul is struggling to resolve its ongoing issues with petroleum shortages, it hopes that Tehran will be able to lend a hand. But, for this to happen, Iran will have to help its neighbour in resolving a number of issues. Ahmadyar, therefore, asked Hosseini to help his nation and said that it is imperative for both the countries to strengthen economic relations and promote trade.

The ACCI chief also went on to say that Afghan petroleum importers are in dire need of being provided with the required facilities by the Iranian government. The Iranian commercial attaché, on the other hand, vowed to help Kabul to create the conditions necessary for launching the oil trade by “eliminating the existing challenges” and building facilities required.

Afghanistan crisis

Meanwhile, it is imperative to note that it is still unclear how Kabul plans to pay for the purchase as a major portion of the government’s reserve was frozen in the United States following the takeover in August. Since then, no foreign state, including Iran, has officially recognised the interim Taliban government. Additionally, as several countries have designated the Taliban as a terrorist organisation, they are hesitant to provide any taxes and duties to the country as it might fall into the category of terrorist funding and result in criminal charges.

Kabul, on the other hand, has called on the world’s nations and specifically the US, to unlock Afghanistan’s reserves and recognise the new interim government after the Taliban violently seized the capital. The international community is still considering how to proceed with regard to Afghanistan and its Taliban government. So far, a plan is being considered to launch humanitarian relief efforts to help Afghans.

(Image: AP)

