Afghanistan: Massive Blast In Kunar Kills One Taliban Member; 6 Others Severely Injured

A major blast explosion rocked Afghanistan's Kunar on June 12, killing one Taliban member and leaving six others, along with a civilian, severely injured. As per Tolo News citing local security officials, the blast took place in the city of Kunar's centre Assadabad on Sunday when a mine that was planted in the vehicle of Taliban forces suddenly exploded.

This comes hours after three people were injured in a blast that rocked Kunduz city, the capital of Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province on Sunday morning. However, some local media reports suggest that casualties from the Kunduz blast may increase.

On Saturday, another blast was reported in Kabul, where there were multiple casualties. The blast was conducted with the use of vehicle-borne explosives, informed Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for the Kabul Police Command. As per reports, the blast took place at Batkhak Square in the 10th district of Kabul.

Nearly a week ago, several people were injured in a blast caused by explosives carried on a bicycle in Kabul's Police District-4 on June 6. Notably, earlier, on May 25, three bombs shook the capital of Balkh province, killing at least nine people and injuring 15.

Terror attacks in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, on May 25, at least two worshippers were killed in a bomb at Kabul's Masjid Sharif Hazrat Zakaria mosque, according to officials. In response to the attacks in Balkh and Kabul, Rina Amiri, the US Special Envoy for Women and Human Rights in Afghanistan, stated that the Taliban must secure people's safety and prevent crimes.

"The heinous attacks in Mazar & Kabul serve no purpose but to inflict further devastation on innocent Afghans who have suffered enough. Preventing these horrid attacks and addressing the security & needs of all Afghans should be what the Taliban focus on," Amiri tweeted.

Previously, 30 people had been killed in the blast that took place at the fourth police district. Many people suffered injuries in the explosion at Hazrat Zekriya Mosque. As per the statement by the Emergency Hospital, at least 22 people were injured and five lost their lives while being taken to the hospital.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: Shutterstock, Representative