Afghanistan: Millions Internally Displaced Amid Humanitarian Crisis Since Taliban Takeover

Millions of Afghanistan citizens have already been displaced from their hometowns, while many have fled from the country, since the Taliban seized power of the nation in mid-August, resulting in a rising humanitarian catastrophe. According to Khaama Press, due to the unpredictable and unstable economic and political environment in Daikondi, Panjshir, Helmand, and other provinces, a large number of local households have abandoned their houses and cattle and moved to other places within the country.

The commercial and private sector of Afghanistan has been badly impacted by the change of administration, as most of the local businesses and international organisations have remained closed since when the Taliban took power. This in turn is putting ordinary citizens of the country in tough positions, according to media reports.

Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Furthermore, due to a lack of commerce, regional connections as well as other issues, Afghan businessmen are experiencing excessive delays in getting agricultural items to regional marketplaces. Khaama Press reported that importing essential necessities and food products has become harder, which led to rising in price during these challenging circumstances. As per the World Bank Website, in accordance with worldwide trends, energy costs jumped by 12% during the first half of this year. As the Taliban took border checkpoints and important transit centres, supply lines were disrupted, which resulted in the prices for basic household necessities, including food and petrol, skyrocketing.

Revenue performance has deteriorated since mid-July, with budget implementation has slowed substantially as security prospects for project execution degraded. This year, the development budget implementation rate was 28.4% by the end of July, which was 32.1% in 2020.

Ever since the global community has stopped delivering funding to the war-torn nation, the weak and donation-dependent economy of Afghanistan has already crumbled. Further, the new administration has failed to acquire international legitimacy and support. International connection, regional commerce, and overseas investment are all important aspects of any economy, but they are still lacking in Afghanistan, as many privately-owned industries and businesses remain closed even after the war is over and the security situation has improved, according to Khaama Press.

Afghan citizens have been internally displaced due to violence in Afghanistan

The Afghan citizens are gripped with hopelessness, uncertainty, and despair as they anticipate the worst-case scenarios in the coming years. Famine has already struck the country as a result of unemployment, internal displacement, COVID-19, and drought. Khaama Press further reported that bordering nations like Iran, Pakistan, and Tajikistan, on the other hand, have blocked their land boundary to prevent a new flood of Afghan refugees. Meanwhile, as per the ReliefWeb website, approximately 550,000 Afghan citizens have been internally displaced by violence within the nation since the beginning of 2021, along with 126,000 additional IDPs between July 7 and August 9 of the year.

While, between the period of August 28 and 29, violence in Kunduz province allegedly drove 3,500 civilians from Banu, Pul-e-Hisar, and Deh Salah districts to the Arzangan mountain in Deh Salah district, Baghlan province, ReliefWeb website reported.

Similarly, lack of jobs, malnutrition, and immigration are critical problems that the Afghans are confronting in the current situation, signifying the start of a new humanitarian catastrophe. It is further appearing that the current Kabul administration will be unable to find detailed solutions to the current difficulties unless regional and global nations extend their help and support to the Afghans who are suffering from deep poverty and destabilisation for nearly half a century, Khaama Press reported.

(Image: ANI/Representative)