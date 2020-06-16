Afghanistan: MSF Ceases Activities In Maternity Ward In Kabul After Brutal Gun Attack

International medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has announced the “painful decision” on June 15 of ceasing all its activities at Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul, Afghanistan. This came after a brutal attack on its maternity ward on May 12 killed at least 16 mothers, one MSF midwife, two children of seven and eight years old, and six other people who were present at the time gunmen entered the facility. In the official announcement, MSF has closed the maternity ward “with the understanding” that officials have not found any information about the perpetrators and motive of the attack nor has anyone claimed responsibility.

It has been over a month since the ‘assault’ was carried out in the facility and while the Afghan government has placed the blame on the extremist group Taliban, it has denied any involvement. MSF noted that the radicals groups have “refuted and condemned” the accusation and even foreign governments have placed the blame of the fatal attack on extremist groups.

BREAKING: Our teams have made a painful decision to end activities and withdraw from Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul, following the brutal attack on 12 May in which 16 mothers were systematically shot dead in the maternity hospital.https://t.co/gsZc6NvPxG pic.twitter.com/VtKOYnTxH8 — MSF International (@MSF) June 15, 2020

Read - Iran On IAEA Meeting And Row With Afghanistan

Read - 18 People Killed In Separate Attacks In Afghanistan

‘We have to accept the reality’

MSF Director General Thierry Allafort-Duverger has said that the organisation has to “accept the reality”. He said that he knew the presence of MSF was ‘risky’ but they couldn’t believe someone would end up taking advantage of vulnerable women who were about to give birth. According to him no amount of secut=rity of “thick walls” could prevent such assaults from happening again. Therefore, the decision has been communicated to the staff and international partners.

We were aware that our presence in Dasht-e-Barchi carried risks, but we just couldn't believe that someone would take advantage of the absolute vulnerability of women about to give birth to murder them and their babies,” says MSF Director-General. “But it did happen.”

“Today, we have to accept reality: higher walls and thicker security doors won’t prevent such horrific assaults from happening again,” says Allafort-Duverger. “To remain would mean to factor in such loss of human lives as a parameter of our activity, and this is unthinkable.”

Read - Trump Authorises Sanctions On ICC Officials Probing Afghanistan War Crimes Case

Read - Afghanistan: 1000 Doves Starve To Death After Blue Tiled Mosque Shuts Amid Lockdown

Image Source: AP