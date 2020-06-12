Trump Authorises Sanctions On ICC Officials Probing Afghanistan War Crimes Case

US President Donald Trump authorised economic and travel sanctions against the employees of the International Criminal Court (ICC) involved in the investigation of alleged war crimes committed by American forces in Afghanistan. The executive order signed by Trump said that “illegitimate assertions of jurisdiction” over the US personnel threatens to subject current and former government and allied officials to harassment, abuse, and possible arrest.

“The United States seeks to impose tangible and significant consequences on those responsible for the ICC’s transgressions, which may include the suspension of entry into the United States of ICC officials, employees, and agents, as well as their immediate family members,” the order said.

Announcing the executive order, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the ICC cannot subject Americans to arrest, prosecution, and jail since America is not a party to the Rome Statute that created the ICC. He opined that even if a prosecution were to proceed, it would make a mockery of due process as there is no requirement for unanimity for a conviction and the prosecution can rely on hearsay to obtain a conviction.

“We cannot, we will not stand by as our people are threatened by a kangaroo court,” said the top US diplomat.

“I have a message to many close allies around the world. Your people could be next, especially those from NATO countries who fought terrorism in Afghanistan right alongside us,” he added.

'Reason to doubt honesty'

Attorney-General William Barr said that the US is concerned that foreign powers, like Russia, are also manipulating the ICC in pursuit of their own agenda. Barr said that the measures announced by Trump administration are an important first step in holding the ICC accountable for “exceeding its mandate” and “violating the sovereignty” of the US.

“The Department of Justice has received substantial, credible information that raises serious concerns about a long history of financial corruption and malfeasance at the highest levels of the office of the prosecutor,” said Barr during the press briefing, emphasising that the US has reason to doubt the honesty of the ICC.

