Afghan nationals, who arrived in India before the Taliban violently took over Kabul, say that they do not want to return to Afghanistan despite facing financial hardships here. Several Afghanis, who came to India before the fall of Ashraf Ghani’s government in the war-torn country, are making ends meet by working in local shops and restaurants. While speaking to ANI, Haroon, a 25-year-old student who came arrived in India just five days before the militants raided the Presidential Palace in Kabul said that he will not return to Afghanistan till the time the Taliban is controlling the nation.

Haroon said, “I came to India for studies on August 10. I have my family back in Afghanistan and I am facing a huge financial crisis here and in order to survive and make a living I am working in a restaurant here”.

He added that the situation in his homeland is very bad as many businesses have been destroyed and monetary support is crumbling. When asked if he will return to the war-torn nation, the 25-year-old said, “Till the Time Taliban controls Afghanistan, I will not return. If they see my visa from India then I will be in trouble”. Another 27-year-old Afghan national, who was employed with the Afghan police and escaped to India a few months ago, also said that he will not return to his home country till the time the Taliban is in control.

Shakib said, “Situation is not right there. Six months back it was fine but after that Taliban attacked those who were wearing the uniform. I had no option but to escape the country. I don’t have much work here and the rent of the accommodation is also very high but I am still happy with the Indian government”.

Narrating his ordeal, another 24-year-old who arrived in India on August 13 said that he fled the country after he heard that the Taliban started capturing big provinces like Herat and Kandahar. While speaking to the news agency, Nasib said that earlier he had work in Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover. However, he added that after the insurgents came to power he had no work. Nasib said that he doesn’t have much money and is only surviving on whatever money he brought with him.

Still, he went on to add, “I will not go to Afghanistan till the Taliban is there”.

Taliban takeover

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that the terror outfit of Afghanistan captured the palace of the President on 15 August 2021, Sunday, after the Afghani president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country. As per media reports, the terror group is consistently in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to form their regime in Afghanistan. Currently, the situation in Afghanistan is unstable and the Taliban leaders are discussing ways to form a government in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)