Afghanistan On Brink Of A Health Crisis, Reports 2,400% Surge In COVID-19 Cases In A Month

The International Committee of the Red Cross on June 17 said that Afghanistan is at a "crisis point" as COVID-19 cases and deaths are "spiralling out of control". Afghanistan has reported a 2,400 per cent surge in COVID-19 cases in the past month. The hospitals beds are full in many areas across the country, IFRC said in a statement.

ICRC said that 34 per cent of COVID-19 tests last week came back positive. According to IFRC, the surge in COVID cases in Afghanistan was putting intense strain on a country's economy where people already live in poverty. More than 24 million people are grappling with food shortage following one of the worst drought crisis in decades. Necephor Mghendi, head of Afghanistan Country Delegation for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said that COVID-19 has given another blow to the country that is already dealing with the threat of violence, displacement, food shortage, and poverty.

"COVID-19 is another cruel blow for millions of Afghans already dealing with the constant threat of violence, displacement, food insecurity and poverty. We’re seeing large numbers of people having to make terrible choices between finding a way to feed their families and growing risks of getting sick," Mghendi said in a statement.

The country is also facing vaccine shortage and less than half a per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. Afghanistan’s health infrastructure has already been strained due to decades of war and violence. Dr Nilab Mobarez, Acting President of Afghan Red Crescent Society warned that the surge in COVID-19 cases have been adding pressure on the fragile health system of the country.

“Afghanistan is at a crisis point in the battle to contain COVID-19 as hospital beds are full to capacity in the capital Kabul and in many areas. This surge is fast spiralling out of control adding huge pressures on our fragile health system and millions of people living in poverty", Dr Nilab Mobarez said in the statement.

IMAGE: AP/ANI