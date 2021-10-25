Afghanistan: Power Restored In Kabul After ISIL Blast Destroys Main Electricity Line

After the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) destroyed the power supply in Kabul, a statement issued by the Afghan national power company on Sunday said that the power has been restored in a dozen Afghan regions, including Kabul. Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), which suffered financial damages, stated that during lunchtime on Sunday, DABS personnel in the Qala-e-Muradbig district of Kabul province completed the reconstruction of a destroyed power tower. Kabul and the downstream provinces now have access to electricity. The power supply has been restored to its previous state.

The destruction of the power pylon on the northern outskirts of Kabul took place on Thursday due to a bomb explosion. ISIL has claimed responsibility for blowing up a power pylon in Kabul, cutting off the major power line and leaving the Afghan capital in darkness.

Afghanistan has been experiencing power shortages for some time

Furthermore, according to Xinhua, Afghanistan has been experiencing power shortages for some time and has relied on electricity imports from a number of neighbouring countries, including Tajikistan, Iran, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The supply conduit for imported electricity to Kabul was severed as a result of the blast.

In the meantime, three individuals were arrested on suspicion of being engaged in the dynamiting of a power pylon that darkened Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, according to Interior Ministry spokesperson Qari Sayed Khosti. The suspects' ties to ISIL, however, were not mentioned. Khosti said that three people have been caught in connection with the targeting and demolition of a power pylon and that an investigation is still underway. The investigation's conclusions will also be made public soon, according to the official.

Similar attacks carried out by the Islamic State in Afghanistan

This is one of several similar attacks carried out by the Islamic State in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over the nation from the US after two decades. The Islamic State also claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed 60 people in a Shiite mosque in Kandahar. Later, the terrorist group issued a threat against Shia Muslims, claiming that they would be targeted everywhere.

(Inputs from ANI)

