Afghanistan Prez Ghani Vows To Prevent 'further Instability'; Anti-Taliban Ops To Continue

As the Taliban offensive intensifies near Kabul, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday, issued a statement vowing to prevent further instability in the country. Stating that Afghan defence forces were being remobilised, he added that extensive consultations were being held at home and abroad - hinting at a peace deal with the Taliban. Ghani and the Afghan government is currently housed in Kabul as Taliban gains more ground amid US troops' withdrawal.

Ashraf Ghani vows to keep up Afghan attack on Taliban

"The country is in serious danger of instability. Under the current situation, remobilizing the Afghan security and defense forces is our top priority. We have begun extensive consultations at home and abroad and the results will be shared with the public soon. I assure you that I will prevent further instability. I strive to ensure that this imposed war does not further kill the people of Afghanistan and destroy your achievements in the past 20 years," said Ghani in a pre-recorded statement.

د هیواد د روان وضعیت په اړه د جمهوررئیس محمد اشرف غني پیغام

---

پیام رئیس جمهور محمد اشرف غنی در خصوص وضعیت جاری در کشور pic.twitter.com/Pi7qRaU9OI — ارگ (@ARG_AFG) August 14, 2021

Taliban attacks Mazar-e-Sharif

Earlier in the day, the Taliban launched a multi-pronged assault on Mazar-e-Sharif, a major city in northern Afghanistan defended by powerful former warlords, after taking over Logar province. There was no immediate word on casualties. Ghani had flown to Mazar-e-Sharif on Wednesday to rally the city's defences, meeting with several militia commanders allied with the government. After the fall of Kandahar, the Taliban have taken over the main radio station in the city and renamed it Voice of Sharia or Islamic law, forbidding it to play music. The Taliban have captured most of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in recent weeks, leaving the Western-backed government in control of a smattering of provinces in the center and east, as well as Kabul.

The Taliban offensive

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, Taliban has launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in the capital, Kabul. The officials said Kandahar fell on Thursday night and that government officials and their entourage managed to flee to the airport to escape the city by air. With US estimating Kabul to fall within 30 days, officials have warned that the Taliban could gain full control of the country within a few months.

The US has also announced that it will be sending an additional 3000 troops to Afghanistan to support the orderly evacuation of civilian personnel. Talking to reporters in Washington, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that apart from 3000 troops, over 3,500 US troops will be on standby in Kuwait and 1,000 military personnel will head to Qatar to help to process Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants. UN too has urged Taliban to stop the onslaught.

Meanwhile, in Doha where peace talks are being held between various states, the Afghan government and the Taliban, envoys from the United States, China and others called for an accelerated peace process for Afghanistan as a "matter of great urgency" and for an immediate halt to attacks on provincial capitals and cities in Afghanistan. They also reaffirmed that foreign capitals would not recognise any government in Afghanistan "imposed through the use of military force". China, on the other hand, is preparing to recognise a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.