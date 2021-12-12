Afghanistan: Red Cross To Pay Health Workers, Buy Medical Tools Amid Health Sector Mayhem

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has promised financial support to several health centres in Afghanistan. The ICRC is paying the wages of 6,000 medical personnel and giving medical equipment to at least 23 public hospitals in Afghanistan, according to an official, Tolo News reported. Earlier in November, the ICRC initiated a campaign to assist 18 Afghan medical centres and their 5,100 personnel. The aid group is covering operational costs and supplying medical supplies. According to the ICRC, the campaign will last six months.

The Afghan Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is present in all 34 provinces, including rural areas, providing crucial aid and supporting hospitals and medical institutes. The organisation manages over 150 health centres and clinics, as well as 36 mobile medical teams in the war-torn country that is facing a humanitarian crisis. The International Committee of the Red Cross is aiming to reduce barriers in the health sector. The process of assisting hospitals will take a few days, Munqad Abdul Rahman Rodwal, a senior ICRC official said, Tolo News reported.

"The ICRC is providing salaries for employees of 15 health centres across Afghanistan so far. It has provided health products as well. This comes as the Afghan health sector is facing a potential collapse," he added.

A health employee, Nik Mohammad stated, "I am as happy as a newborn child as I receive my salary today," as per a Tolo News report.

Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis

According to the media agency, Afghan health officials have appealed to the international community to prevent the health sector from collapsing due to an excessive number of patients and a lack of medical equipment. The Islamist Taliban's restoration to power following the withdrawal of US-led foreign troops triggered an economic disaster. Following more than 20 years of war and a lengthy, widespread spell of dry weather, Afghan humanitarian needs have reached new highs.

The international community has refused to recognise the Taliban regime as a legitimate authority. Human rights activists decry the Taliban-led government's treatment of Afghan people. Due to a lack of international recognition, many billion dollars in annual foreign aid to Afghanistan have been frozen. The Taliban has also been denied access to $10 billion in Afghan money and property, according to the US. Sanctions have made it extremely difficult for the Taliban to pay employees or import essential supplies.

