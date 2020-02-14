Afghanistan Restaurant Introduces Country's First-ever Robot Waitress

Afghanistan's first-ever robot waitress has started functioning in a restaurant in Kabul. According to reports, the robot was imported from Japan and was designed to look like a hijab-wearing woman. Media reports further suggested that the robot is named Timea and is designed to speak in Dari, one of the two main languages of Afghanistan.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: People Travelling To China Henceforth Will Be Quarantined On Return, Says DGCA

People started flocking in the restaurant after they saw the news on television. Restaurant manager Mohammad Rafi Shirzad while talking to the media said that the robot is already pulling in a lot of customers as it is interesting for many people to see a machine delivering food here. Machine waitresses have become quite popular in places like Japan and China, but for people in Afghanistan, it is a new experience.

Read: Coronavirus: China Lodges Diplomatic Protests Over Suspension Of Flights By International Airlines

Humanoid robot

In 2018, a newly-launched restaurant in Kathmandu, Nepal started using robot waiters under the slogan 'where food meets technology'. The Naulo restaurant in Nepal started using five robots to serve food in an attempt to lure customers. The robots were designed by Paaila Technology, a Nepali company started by six young engineers.

Read: 'Improvement In Condition Of 2 Indians Infected With Coronavirus On Board Cruise Ship Off Japanese Coast'

Recently, netizens were left amazed after Chinese hospitals started using robots to deliver food and medicines to patients infected by contagious coronavirus. While in the United States a robot was kicked out of a park in Manhattan after it was sent for detecting coronavirus without proper permit and documentation. The robot, created by Pennsylvania-based company Promobot, arrived at Bryant Park to detect possible cases of coronavirus but got barred due to lack of requisite paperwork.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Comes Out In Support Of 'friend' Meghan Markle Amid Feud Rumours, Says Negativity Against The Duchess Has To Do With 'racism'

In 2017, an all-female robotics team from Western city of Herat rose to global fame when they were initially refused and later cleared to compete in a robotics competition in the United States.



