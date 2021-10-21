Afghanistan: Road Accident Kills 6 After Vehicle Plunges Into Ravine In Badakhshan

Days after several people lost their lives in a road accident, another accident in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province on Wednesday, October 20, killed at least six commuters, news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday. According to the reports, six passengers lost their lives and four others sustained an injury after their vehicle plunged into a ravine. Citing a provincial administration official Qari Inamullah Inami, the news agency said more than 12 people including women and children were travelling to Yaftal-e-Payan district when their vehicle dived into a valley.

He confirmed that the incident happened outside the provincial capital of Faizabad city late Wednesday. "Six travellers including women and children were killed and four others including the driver were injured. An investigation had been initiated into the deadly accident," Inamullah Inami told Xinhua. Notably, this was the second such incident reported on Wednesday. Earlier on October 17, as many as five people lost their lives in a car accident in the eastern Kapisa province of Afghanistan. According to the media reports, five commuters were killed and another was injured when their car plunged into a ravine and turned upside down in Shikhan Daraghous of Nijrab district.

Afghanistan encountered series of deadly bomb blasts

Citing officials who did not wish to be named said that the commuters were all Afghans who were sightseeing in the area. It is worth noting that the country has recently encountered a series of deadly bomb blasts in which more than 60 people lost their lives while praying at Imam Bargah-e-Fatima Mosque on Friday, October 15. Earlier, a Shiite mosque was targeted by a massive explosion that severely injured over 83 people. The Islamic State (ISIS-K), which has been contesting the Taliban for power in Afghanistan, later claimed responsibility for the attack. In the aftermath of the attack, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned the incident and highlighted the need to bring the assassins to justice.

The UNSC issued a statement conveying their condolences to the kin of the victims and further wished speedy recovery to the ones who have suffered injuries. The members of the Security Council established the fact that any form of terrorism is one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Unsplash