Afghanistan: Russia Joins China & Pakistan In Agreeing To 'maintain Contact' With Taliban

Ever since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the issue has taken centre stage on the international agenda. In a latest development, special representatives of Pakistan, Russia and China agreed with the Taliban to maintain contact. According to a report by news agency ANI that cited the Russian Foreign Ministry, an agreement was made to maintain contact in the interests of Afghanistan's peace and prosperity.

Russia had maintained its special representative in Afghanitsan's presence on the ground in Kabul through the city's takeover, even as other countries rushed to evacuate their citizens and allies. The Russian government had refused to attend the installation of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also insisting that the Taliban fields an inclusive government. The Taliban has not done so, appointing only men into positions of power and responsibility. Considering the situation of refugees in Afghanistan, in a meeting held on September 12, Foreign Ministers of both Russia and Qatar met to discuss the ongoing crisis.

The Qatar minister in the briefing termed the development in Afghanistan as "very, very grievous". Meanwhile, the Russian diplomat said that those Afghans who were reaching European countries "uninvited" have no option but to live as refugees for the rest of their lives.

"We highlighted the need to resolve this puzzle at the earliest. To do this, it is essential to employ the abilities of all the countries concerned, first of all, those whose policies in Afghanistan have resulted in this sad turning of events," Lavrov was quoted as saying by Ariana news.

The special representatives of Pakistan, Russia and China agreed with the Taliban to maintain contact to ensure regional stability and development and for Afghanistan's peace and prosperity, reported ANI citing Sputnik News. Furthermore, the Taliban stressed that their focus was to promote relations with China, Russia and Pakistan. Meanwhile, India, the United States and most other democratic countries around the world have not yet recognised the new Taliban government. The new development comes as the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) began on September 21.

The Emir of Qatar on Tuesday September 21, urged the world leaders to remain engaged with the Taliban, which took over Afghanistan last month. While addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed the necessity of continuing dialogue with the Taliban in the war-torn country. Qatar has been playing a pivotal role in Afghanistan ever since the Taliban managed to capture Afghanistan. Following the Taliban takeover, Qatar has even facilitated evacuations of foreigners after the last batch of US troops left the war-ravaged nation.

The Taliban on Tuesday, September 21, nominated its Doha, Qatar office spokesperson Suhail Shaheen as an ambassador to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations. The Taliban had submitted its nomination to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, saying that it wanted to address the United Nations. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on September 15 received communication from the currently accredited Afghan Ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, with the list of Afghanistan’s delegation for the 76th session of the UNGA. After five days, Guterres received another communication with the letterhead “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs", requesting to participate in the UNGA.

Inputs from ANI, AP

Image: AP