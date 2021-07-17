Afghanistan Security Forces Re-occupy Three Provinces From Taliban Terrorists

In a major development, Afghanistan's security forces have reportedly re-occupied three districts in the last 24 hours, as informed by the country's Defence Ministry. The three provinces include Saighan and Kahmard districts in Bamiyan and Chakhansur districts in Nimroz. In a Friday morning operation, Afghanistan's security forces successfully defeated the Taliban terrorists and re-occupied the territory.

The country's flag was raised back on the districts, Afghanistan's Defense Ministry was quoted by the TOLO News report.

"In an operation that began this (Friday) morning, districts were retaken in a short time by security forces, and the country's flag was raised back on the districts," said Bamiyan governor Tahir Zuhair.

The Ministry of Defense further added that Afghan security forces are applying full efforts to retreat Taliban forces from captured areas. Meanwhile, the terrorist outfit Taliban claimed that they have captured the city of Sheberghan, the center of Jawzjan province in the north, whereas local officials argued that the attacks of the Taliban were pushed back.

Deputy Governor of Kapisa dies

In war-torn Afghanistan, Aziz-ur-Rahman Tawab, Deputy Governor of Kapisa, lost his life on July 16 in a clash with the Taliban in the Nijrab district, as per reports. Moreover, India's celebrated Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui was also killed in Kandahar yesterday. According to reports, the Indian journalist was covering the ongoing clashes in Afghanistan over the last few days. Siddiqui was installed with the Afghan security forces who are combating the Taliban currently. As per sources, the incident occurred in Afghanistan's Spin Boldak district in Kandahar.

Taliban demands a list of women above 15 and widows under 45

In a horrifying situation, the Taliban has reportedly demanded a list of minor girls above 15 and widows under 45 to be married as ‘sex slaves’ to the group’s foot soldiers. All the girls and women, as per the Taliban, would be transported to the mountainous region of Waziristan in Pakistan, where they would be married to insurgents, converted to Islam, and reintegrated into society, The Sun reported. They have also issued a diktat reportedly asking Afghan residents to marry off their teen daughters to fighters in the terror group.

(Inputs from ANI)