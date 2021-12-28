Afghanistan Supreme Court Staff Hold Protest Over Three Months Unpaid Salaries

Hundred of Supreme Court employees in Afghanistan on Monday took to the streets to protest against the non-payment of salaries by the Taliban government. According to a report by Tolo News, the protestors demanded the clearance of at least three months of salary. However, the demonstrators claimed that they were not paid for the past four months. Amid a crisis-like situation, the protestor said that they were even not demanding their full salary. "I have not received my salary for the past four months. It is winter and the weather is cold. All of the people are facing a lot of challenges," said Najmuddin, an employee of the Supreme Court. According to Najmuddin, around 900 employees have lost their jobs since the Taliban ousted the democratically elected government in mid-August this year. He said those who lost their jobs are now facing an uncertain future.

"We have petitioned the Islamic Emirate since it came to power. They told us that we will not be dismissed and when we asked again, they told us to stay home for now," said Mohammad Ilham, an employee.

"I have a family to take care of but I haven't been paid. We call on Afghanistan to clarify our fate," said an employee of the Supreme Court.

Several professionals protest in Afghanistan to get unpaid salaries

Narrating their ordeal, some of the protestors even broke down while speaking to the journalists and added they have been struggling even for a meal of one time and the ongoing winter has further deteriorated their condition. Meanwhile, another protestor, who has been working as a cleaner in the Apex court claimed his son was sick and he didn't have money to purchase medicine.

"My son is sick. I didn't have money to buy him medicine. I borrowed the money. I ask the Taliban to help us," he said, reported Tolo News.

It is worth mentioning several professionals including, teachers, health care staff, banks, police have been demanding salaries since the Taliban took over. As per the Canada-based think tank International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), the situation in Afghanistan is now worsening with each passing day, with the people being forced to sell their children to get a meal. According to the local media reports, the Taliban appealed to the Biden administration to release the assets as the country has been facing economic turbulence since the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government. Notably, the US has frozen the assets as a part of a pressure campaign aimed at getting Afghanistan’s new rulers to respect the rights of women and minorities.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)