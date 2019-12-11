Afghanistan: Taliban Abducts 6 Tribal Elders Amid Peace Efforts

At least six tribal elders have been abducted by the Taliban in Northern Afghanistan. According to a statement released by Jowzjan province's governor, the incident took place on December 10. This latest incident comes at a time when the United States and the Taliban have resumed talks in an effort to end the war and violence in Afghanistan.

The governor's spokesperson while talking to local media said that the six tribal elders were abducted while they were travelling on the Jowzjan-Balkh highway. The last efforts at peace between the United States and the Taliban were stopped in September when a US soldier was killed. With the 2020 elections nearing Trump will be hoping to end the war in Afghanistan. The news of the abduction comes just after the Governor of Chardara district was wounded by a roadside bomb on December 8. According to sources, Hafizzullah Safi the governor of Chardara district was injured by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan along with his two bodyguards.

On December 4 in an attack in Jalalabad city in the eastern province of Nangarhar, five Afghans were killed and a Japanese physician and aid worker were wounded Tetsu Nakamura, the doctor who heads the Peace Japan Medical Services known as Peshawar Kai in Japanese was targeted by the gunmen who were heading towards Jalalabad in a vehicle. Nakamura was seriously wounded and was reported to be in critical condition immediately after the attack.

He underwent surgery at a local hospital but died of shortly after while being airlifted to the Bagram airfield hospital in the capital, Kabul, for further treatment, said Gulzada Sanger, the hospital spokesman. The Nangarhar governor, Shah Mahmood Meyakhail, expressed his condolences, saying that the people of the province were all saddened over Nakamura’s death and remain thankful for the services the Japanese physician provided for them for over a decade.

