Afghanistan: Taliban Conduct House-to-house Searches In Minority's Tajik & Hazara Regions

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has expanded the presence of forces in minority-dominated regions of Tajik and Hazara, and also started conducting house-to-house searches among community members. Earlier on Monday, February 28, the Taliban administration declared that it was inspecting people's homes in collaboration with district authorities and the imam of the local mosque, ANI reported citing Tolo News. "The women and children were terrified of such inspections as they came to the house without permission and without prior notice," Mohammad Qasim, a resident of Kabul was quoted as saying by the Afghan news outlet.

Meanwhile, the Taliban administration claims that the searches it is conducting are "constructive" and in the public's best interests. As per the report, house-to-house searches are also being performed in the provinces of Kapisa and Parwan, in addition to Kabul. Taliban officials confirmed earlier this month that they were facing increasing resistance, particularly in the provinces of Kapisa, Parwan, Bamiyan, and Panjshir. Meanwhile, Andreas von Brandt, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Afghanistan, asked the Taliban regime to immediately stop intimidations, house searches, arrests and violence against members of different ethnic groups and women. "Despite Putin's war we are watching you!" he wrote in a Twitter post.

Potzel Markus, German ambassador-designate to Afghanistan also expressed concerns over reports of house searches, intimidation, violence against 'criminals' in and around Kabul. "As it turns out, this mostly affected ordinary citizens, including international NGO workers. This is not a proper way to win the hearts & minds of the AFG people [sic]," he tweeted. After a Taliban vehicle was hit by a mine explosion in Panjshir province, armed clashes had erupted between civilians and the Taliban last month on February 7.

Taliban intensify attack against National Resistance Front of Afghanistan

It is significant to mention here that the Taliban has also scaled up its attack against the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA). Panjshir province remained the lone defiant holdout after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15, 2021. Panjshir province, where the National Resistance Force is based, has turned into a significant battleground for the Taliban as they are yet to gain control over the country's lone free region. The NRFA claimed that an increasing number of people are joining the organisation to combat the Taliban's reign.

