Afghanistan: Taliban Could Take Over Kabul In 90 Days, Claims US Intelligence Report

Amid ongoing violence between the Taliban and Afghanistan, a US defence official, citing a US intelligence assessment, claimed that the Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days and possibly take it over in 90 days. The official said that this assessment was made on the basis of the Taliban's rapid gains in the war-torn country since US-led foreign forces left. However, he also added that this is not a certainty as putting up more resistance could help the Afghan forces to reverse the momentum. Earlier on Tuesday, August 10, a senior EU official had said that Taliban insurgents gained control of 65% of Afghanistan's major cities and have taken or threaten to take over 11 provincial capitals.

Afghan government struggling to stem the momentum of Taliban attacks

Faizabad, the capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan, became the eighth provincial capital to be captured by the Taliban as the Afghan government was struggling to stop the advances by Taliban insurgents. This development came as President Ashraf Ghani visited Mazar-i-Sharif to rally old warlords to the defence of the largest city in the north. Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in the country’s north to escape battles that have overwhelmed their towns and villages. Families have fled into the capital, Kabul, living in parks and streets with little food or water. However, according to the sources, the situation has been extremely bad in Kandahar city, too, as hospitals received dozens of bodies belonging to Afghan armed forces and also bodies of some wounded Talibanis.

US President urged Afghan leaders to fight for their homeland

Stating that he did not regret his decision to pull US troops out of Afghanistan after more than 20 years, US President Joe Biden had earlier urged Afghan leaders to fight for their country. The United States has pulled all troops out of Afghanistan with former's military mission to the war-torn country is set to end on August 31. It must also be mentioned here that Pakistan's terrorist groups are also extending Taliban full support in recruiting terrorists for the ongoing fighting in pursuit of overthrowing the current President and the Government of Afghanistan.

Image Credits: AP