Afghanistan: Taliban Directs Its Ranks To Not Infringe On Privacy Of Citizens

Members of the Taliban have been warned against invading the privacy of people in Afghanistan. The Taliban's Ministry of Virtue Promotion and Prevention of Vice has instructed its workers not to intrude on the personal privacy of people living in the country.

As per the reports of Bakhtar News Agency, spokesperson of Taliban's Ministry of Virtue Promotion and Prevention of Vice, Muhammad Sadiq Akif stated that all the employees patrolling cities have been instructed not to invade citizens' personal privacy by inspecting their cell phones. He also stated that if any member of the ministry disobeys the new directive, they will deal with repercussions. Akif also said that the workers are expected to treat people in accordance with Sharia law and Islamic principles.

Citizens complained about Taliban associates checking their phones

The ministry took this stance after citizens complained about Taliban associates checking their phones illegally and even beating them on some occasions, according to Khaama Press. This news first came last week, when Shiek Mohmmad Khalid, who is the Acting Minister of Vice and Virtue, stated at various gatherings that members of the Taliban are not permitted to grab phones of people and search them. Previously, the government advised all drivers not to seat women who do not wear the Islamic headscarf and told men to grow beards. The Ministry of Virtue and Vice has also recently published religious guidelines instructing Afghan television stations to avoid airing dramas and soap operas featuring women. Taliban is still struggling to get recognition from the international community,

In addition, the Taliban had previously prohibited women from participating in sports, but now enables women to do so in accordance with Islamic ideals and Afghan culture, as per ANI. In addition, due to the Taliban's track record of limiting women's freedom and undermining democratic institutions, international aid organisations have stopped sponsoring them.

Taliban prohibiting women athletes

After the news came out that the Taliban is prohibiting women from participating in athletics, Tahira Sultani, who is a mountaineering and Taekwondo coach stated that she have been barred from exercising since the Taliban took power, according to ANI. In the last eight years, she has received national and international recognition.

(Inputs from ANI)

