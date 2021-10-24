Afghanistan: Taliban Government Announces Plan To Boost Employment And Fight Food Crisis

The Taliban interim government's Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock on Sunday, October 24 launched a plan to boost employment and prevent a food crisis. Speaking to reporters, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Abdul Rahman Rashid stated the ministry has launched a plan to prevent food crisis and reduce poverty in the country, reported ANI. Abdul Rahman assured that more measures will be taken in order to promote the prosperity of the people.

"The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) launched a nation-wide plan today to prevent food crisis, reduce poverty and create job opportunities. More steps will be taken soon by the government to promote common prosperity for all," ANI quoted Abdul Rahman Rashid as saying to reporters.

As per the ANI report, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock launched the plan after it was approved by the council of ministers of the Taliban caretaker government. The Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Abdul Rahman Rashid has informed that the ministry has launched a 'food-for-work' program in Kabul province, reported ANI. The minister mentioned that over 40,000 people will be given jobs and they will receive wheat during their work. Furthermore, he stated that the plan will be implemented in other provinces as well.

"The MAIL has launched a food for work program in Kabul today. More than 40,000 people will be provided with jobs, they will receive wheat as they work, and the initiative will be expanded to other provinces," ANI quoted Abdul Rahman Rashid as saying.

Ever since the Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan, the economic situation has been deteriorating in the country. Amid the economic crisis in the country, Afghan people have been facing 'higher unemployment' and 'rising poverty', reported ANI. The UN agencies have raised concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and have warned that the humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged nation is worsening. The UN agencies have been working to deliver aid and medical supplies to Afghanistan.

Taliban Deputy PM Hanafi meets UN Envoy Deborah Lyons

Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Deputy Prime Minister of Taliban's interim government, held a meeting with the UN envoy to Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons on Saturday, October 23, ANI reported citing Tolo News report. During the meeting, Hanafi and Lyons discussed the situation in Afghanistan and provisions for humanitarian aid. Confirming the meeting, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi met the UN envoy to Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons. Furthermore, he stated that the two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan, humanitarian aid and the banking system in the country.

