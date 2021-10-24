A day after the formation of a political coalition in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Saturday warned the political outfit for forming a group of government officials along with other mujahideen leaders and said that it will not give them good results. The political outfit which is called the "High Council of National Resistance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan" was announced by the leader of the splinter faction of Jamiat-e-Islami, Atta Mohammad Noor who took to Facebook for announcing the formation of a movement and further stated that it will consist various mainstream groups.

As reported by ANI, reacting on the same, the Taliban government in Afghanistan has issued a serious warning against such formation. Speaking on the same, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid asserted that no one can threaten the people of Afghanistan in the name of the resistance, and thus establishing such a front will not yield good results. He further added that there is no need to form any such coalition in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the formation of the political movement has also already attracted severe reactions from the Islamic Emirate.

Political figures form a coalition in Afghanistan

Earlier on Friday, a statement was issued by Afghanistan military and political figures announcing the formation of the coalition called the High Council of National Resistance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. As per that, the coalition aims to achieve peace through negotiation, and further the members may take up arms in their military-defence agenda. However, the members of the Council are not yet announced. Though, several political figures from the former government along with many Mujahideen leaders are said to be a part of the group.

Further calling out to the Taliban government in Afghanistan, the statement appeals to them to stop the systematic killing of former military officers and also bring a stop to the harassment of people and violence against citizens.

