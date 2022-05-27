Afghanistan: Taliban Inks Deal With UAE's GAAC To Run Nation's Airports

In a key development on Tuesday, the Taliban has struck an agreement with UAE to operate airports in Afghanistan, as Ghulam Jailani Wafa, the deputy Minister of Transportation and Civil Aviation suggests. This comes after months of talks with the UAE, Turkey and Qatar. In the presence of the first deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban deputy minister of transport and civil aviation Ghulam Jailani Wafa signed a deal with a GAAC corporate representative on Tuesday. The GAAC is a multinational corporation based in the United Arab Emirates that provides aviation services.

Mullah Baradar declared during the contract signing event that the country's security is concrete and strong and that the Islamic Emirate is prepared to collaborate with foreign businessmen. Baradar further stated that once the agreement is signed, all foreign airlines will be able to fly to Afghanistan safely and reliably. Minister of Transportation and Civil Aviation, Ghulam Jailani Wafa claimed that the UAE supported them with technical assistance and free terminal repairs when Afghanistan was in a serious and emergency situation.

The GAAC was in charge of ground operations in Kabul until August 15, 2021, before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and overthrew the Western-backed government. Later that month, the final American and NATO soldiers left Afghanistan, bringing an end to the Taliban's almost 20-year battle. Officials from the Taliban said they renegotiated the previous agreement with GAAC directly, with certain changes, and that the arrangement was only with the corporation and not with the UAE government, according to media reports.

GAAC's managing director, Razeq Aslam Mohammad Abdul Razeq expressed optimism that the revived agreement would bring business, trade, commerce and people-to-people contact back to Afghanistan after months of disruption. Razeq, on Tuesday, said that they were hoping that Afghanistan would come back to them for continuing the operations in Afghan airports, according to VOA.

Qatar and Turkey sent temporary technical teams to assist with airport operations

On the other hand, Following the Taliban takeover of Kabul last year, Qatar and Turkey sent temporary technical teams to assist with airport operations and security. The Taliban government has yet to be recognized by the international community due to a lack of inclusivity as well as human rights and terrorist concerns.

Image: ANI/ AP