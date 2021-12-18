Afghanistan: Taliban Claims To Have Finalised First Annual Budget Sans Foreign Aid

As Afghanistan continues to mire in humanitarian and economic crisis, the Taliban regime on Saturday, informed that they have "almost finalised" budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year 1401 (starting from March 21, 2022) without any external financial aid. The size of the budget will be comparatively bigger than a normal budget, Taliban spokesperson Ahmad Wali Haqmal, told RTA TV, adding that this is the first time an Afghan budget is formulated without external monetary assistance, Khaama Press reported. The budget will be soon presented before the interim council of Afghanistan for its to pass, he added without disclosing any further information.

The development comes after earlier Deputy Prime Minister of the interim Taliban government, Abdul Salaam Hanafi had said that there is "enough money" in the Afghan banks to pay salaries for central government employees. It is pertinent to mention here that since the Taliban takeover on August 15, government employees have been only paid a month's salary, while the Taliban-led government has promised to clear out the rest of their dues before the end of the fiscal year 1400 (ending on March 20, 2022). Meanwhile, global donors to Afghanistan have continued to freeze the financial assets abroad.

Afghan health sector on the brink of collapse

The impact of suspended assistance has levied a heavy toll on the Afghan health sector. With underpaid staff and inadequate facilities, the hospitals are overwhelmed with patients suffering from COVID-19 infections among many other issues. The healthcare system is dwindling on the brink of collapse, World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during his visit to Afghanistan in September. Following the repeated concerns by the international humanitarian organisations, the US on Thursday committed to providing and an additional batch of 1 million bore COVID vaccines through COVAX.

The announcement came after Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said on December 14 that the war-torn nation is lacking funds to provide adequate protection to its citizens against COVID-19. Following many similar appeals, Baradar also urged the US to release the frozen funds. However, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki last Monday said that releasing Afghan assets was a "complicated process" and it is unlikely that the US will allow the Taliban to access the money, ANI had reported, citing Khaama Press.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)