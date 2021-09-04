Afghanistan: Taliban Kills 17 And Injure 40 In Celebratory Gun Firing Incidents In Kabul

In a bizarre fold of events in Afghanistan, no less than 17 people were killed while 41 were wounded in incidents of the gun firing in Kabul during celebratory firing by the Taliban on Friday. Tolo News reported that the aforementioned figure of bodies and injured were transferred to care facility at Emergency Hospital in the capital city. North Alliance Resistance front led by caretaker Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud revealed that the firing occurred after the Taliban claimed that they had taken control of the Panjshir valley and defeated the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA).

Taliban kills 17 in congratulatory firing

Taking to Twitter, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah instructed his soldiers to avoid shooting and not 'waste them' as they would harm civilians. Taliban has cut off the province's electricity and internet and laid a siege by blowing up bridges connecting the province, urging the Resistance to 'surrender peacefully.' In retaliation, the Resistance has liberated Charikar, Salang from the clutches of the Taliban, refusing to let Panjshir fall. Ex-President Hamid Karzai has urged both the Resistance and Taliban to hold talks and stop the offensive to avoid civilians' killing.

Rebuffing the Taliban's 'victory claims', the Northern Resistance's leader Amrullah Saleh confirmed that he is still in Panjshir saying, "The Resistance is continuing and will continue. I am here with my soil, for my soil and defending its dignity". Saleh added that the Taliban is doing racial profiling and forcing 'military age men' of Panjshir to walk on minefields, apart from blocking phone lines, electricity and access to medicines. He called on the United Nations and other world leaders to take note of the "criminal and terrorist behaviour of Talibs", backed by Pakistan.

The Taliban held a victory parade featuring their weapons, advanced military equipment, explosives, vehicles, and helicopters - most of which were either seized from the Afghan troops, the US military or procured from affiliated terrorist organisations.

Afghanistan Crisis

Former Afghanistan President urges all sides to maintain peace and security in the war-torn nation as the Taliban terrorists are surrounded in the Dasht-e-Rivet area. The Taliban is still in control of the Paryan district in Panjshir province, but their hind path has been cut off from Kotal Khawak. The clash pertains to the Resistance Forces' attacks, blowing up a mountain in the area of the Danah. Thousands of Taliban terrorists in the Panjshir region have been trapped inside the valley.

Taliban announces government in Afghanistan

The Taliban announced on Saturday that it has once again delayed the government formation in Afghanistan. It was earlier scheduled to be formed on Friday which was deferred to Saturday. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday said that the Government formation has been postponed to next week.

While protests have sprung across Afghanistan against the Taliban, many locals continue dreading stepping out of their houses.