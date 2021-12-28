Afghanistan: Taliban Opens Fire On Women Activists Protesting In Kabul

In Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, on Tuesday, the Taliban opened fire on women protestors near a building that housed the ministry of women's affairs, as per the reports of Gandhara News. One of the protestors stated women took to the streets on Tuesday to demand work, food, and freedom. The protestors further stated that the Taliban opened fire on protestors in order to stop and repress the protest. No information about the casualties has been reported as of yet.

The Taliban dismantled the Ministry of Women Affairs and replaced it with the Ministry of Virtue Promotion and Vice Prevention, according to Khaama Press. Last Thursday, the Taliban announced the dissolution of various ministries and electoral agencies, including the ministries of peace and parliament, the independent election commission, and the independent electoral complaints commission.

Taliban's efforts to limit women's rights

The demonstrations came amid the outrage over the Taliban's efforts to limit women's rights. Officials stated on December 26 that women who wish to go more than 72 kilometres should not be granted transportation unless accompanied by a close male relative. According to Gandhara News, the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice also advised all vehicle drivers not to play music in their vehicles and not to pick up female passengers who are not wearing an Islamic headscarf. Since seizing control in Afghanistan in mid-August, the Taliban has named an all-male administration led by militants vowing a return to harsh Shari'a law.

The vast majority of women are prohibited from working, and many girls and women are also denied the right to an education. Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry denounced the Taliban on their stance on women on December 27, stating that women cannot travel alone or attend schools and colleges, this type of retrogressive mindset is hazardous, according to Gandhara News.

Taliban ordered stop airing plays starring female performers

Last month, the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice ordered Afghanistan's television stations to stop airing plays starring female performers and female television journalists were required to wear a headscarf. During the Taliban's prior leadership in the 1990s, women were required to wear the burqa, were only allowed to leave the house without a male escort, and were completely barred from work, education, and sports.

