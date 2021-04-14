Afghanistan: Taliban Rejects US Peace Plan Over Troops Withdrawal Deadline Extension

The Taliban has rejected the United States' plan to restore peace in Afghanistan. They have also opposed the proposed four month delay in the withdrawal of the American troops. They have announced the decision in English language on the Taliban's Voice of Jihad website. This comes after the US in a press call in the White House said that President Joe Biden has decided to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

Taliban warns the US

Taliban's website Islamic Emirate has released a statement against US President's decision of violating the Doha agreement. The Islamic Emirate has responded firmly to the United States President Joe Biden's decision of delaying the withdrawal of American troops by four months. They have warned that the attacks will resume if the occupying forces do not leave on the specified date. They have also mentioned that the group will not abide by the agreement if one party violates it by extending the deadline. They further warned that the responsibility of the violence caused will be on the party that violates the agreement.

Taliban repeated their earlier threat to attack American and NATO forces if they do not leave on May 1. The message mentioned that any deal made with the Taliban will no more be valid if there is an extension in the deadline for the withdrawal of US troops is of no benefit. They further added that Afghanistan has been suffering due to insurgency for two decades and the violence and political dysfunction has worsened the situation in the country.

US Taliban agreement

Last year, the United States and Taliban had signed a deal intending to end the conflict in Afghanistan. in Qatar. The agreement called for the US withdrawing its troops in return for security guarantees from the militants and a commitment to starting peace talks with the Afghan government. The Taliban committed to preventing Al Qaeda from using Afghan soil for activities that threaten the US or its allies. But now, the Biden administration is considering keeping US troops in Afghanistan until September 2021, said the officials in a press call in the White House.

US Defense Secretary Anthony Blinken peace plan called for the establishment of the interim administration. The plan called for the protection of the rights of women and minorities. But, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani offered an alternative to Blinken's proposal in which he would head the interim government until elections.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: AP)