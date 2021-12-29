Afghanistan: Taliban Slammed For Torturing Former Govt Employee Despite Announcing Amnesty

In the latest incident showing the stark contrast of the Taliban’s public rhetoric and the actual atrocities since taking over Afghanistan, a heart-wrenching video of militants torturing a military officer of the former Afghan government has emerged on social media. Triggering sharp reactions from across the globe, the video showed the former government’s employee, who was arrested, being harassed as his hands were tied by two members of the Taliban.

It is to note that publicly, the Taliban claim to be considerate to former Afghan government’s employees after they announced a general amnesty in the first few days of coming into power. Taliban’s torture of military officer is a clear contradiction of their own assurance. According to Tolo News, Hekmatullah Mirzada, a university lecturer said, “They have announced a general amnesty and it is expected that they should uphold it because upholding promises will strengthen trust between the government and the people.”

Top Taliban member said amnesty should be respected

Taliban "should enforce the general amnesty among its low-level ranks and in the provinces through provincial governors and heads of security departments," said Rahmatullah Andar, a former military officer, as per the report. Even one of the Taliban’s senior members, Anas Haqqani had denounced taking personnel revenge and said that general amnesty should be respected. Haqqani said, "Now that a general amnesty has been announced, it is better that all the people should be treated properly, and taking personal revenge should be avoided.”

The video showing Taliban members slapping the ex-Afghan military official came after previously, reports were released by international organisations including Human Rights Watch, on the killings and arrests of former government security members. However, the Taliban has repeatedly dismissed such reports and claimed innocence. Sayed Baqir Mohsini, a political analyst was quoted by the media outlet as saying, “Detaining and interrogating people due to their relations with the former government will increase social inferiority and problems which can change into a threat to security and stability in the future.”

