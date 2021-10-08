Afghanistan: Taliban Struggle For Int'l Recognition Amid Imposition Of Draconian Laws

Nearly two months after the Taliban took control over Afghanistan, the hardliners are still struggling to gain international recognition. As per France24, the militant organisation in the war-torn country is seeking global recognition as the Central Asian nation continues to grapple with drought, growing security threat and the daunting challenges of an economy,which is on the brink of collapse. The United Nations humanitarian agencies and their partners have requested the world leaders to keep their promises to Afghanistan as they struggle to scale up delivery of vital aid ahead of the upcoming winter season.

It is to mention that even before the Taliban's takeover in August, Afghanistan was already facing one of the world's worst humanitarian situations, which has now further escalated. As of 6 October, the outfit-led government doubled on their hard-line trajectory while making deputy position appointments. Owing to the Taliban's approach to women's rights, the UN last month turned down their request to allow a chosen envoy to speak at the General Assembly.

On 17 September, several Republican members wrote a letter to State Secretary Antony Blinken stating that "the current version of the Taliban government presents a significant threat to the United States." Following the reports of manifold violence observed by the UNHRC Chief Ursula Von der Leyen last month, several countries, including those of the EU called on the leaders to not recognise the Taliban. Meanwhile, its political, educational and cultural reforms have also been condemned worldwide pushing back the slimmest chances of presenting a motto on the global platform.

Taliban impose draconian laws

The Taliban imposed unexplained bans on women and children's education and employment since its rise to power. They imposed a ban on women working with men in the same room. On 5 October, the acting minister of the higher education of the Taliban, Abdul Baqi Haqqani said that the outfit-led government will not recognise those who have graduated from high school between 2000-2020. The outfit has also issued a ban on co-education as well prohibited men from teaching girl students.

Similar flawed judgements were observed in terms of citizens who wished to pursue a career in modern studies arts. Protests that flooded against the draconian implication of Islamic Laws were countered with violence and violations of human rights. The harrowing humanitarian situation has also been aggravated by droughts, the COVID-19 pandemic, and significant shortfalls in other major sectors as well as doubled casualties.

(Image: AP)