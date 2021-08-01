Afghanistan: Taliban Terrorists Kill 4 Civilians In Nijrab, Police Confirm Mortar Shelling

As Afghanistan is reeling under war, bomb blasts killing hundreds of innocent people have become a new normal after the US troops left the country at its fate. On Saturday, Taliban terrorists killed at least four civilians by firing mortar shells in the eastern province of Kapsia. According to the Spokesman Abdul Shaeq Shurash of the provincial police, the incident occurred late on Saturday in Nijrab district. "The family household was damaged due to mortar shelling, and the wounded was shifted to a district hospital. Those who were killed included two women," said the provincial police spokesman. According to a report by RT News, several rockets struck Afghanistan's Kandahar airport overnight. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Taliban further deepens its roots in the war-torn country

Earlier on July 20, three rockets hit near the presidential palace shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was scheduled to give an address to mark the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. In recent weeks the Taliban have stepped up their pressure on several cities. It has seized several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province. The war-torn country has further deepened the roots of terrorism after the United States withdrawn almost 90 per cent of its troops from Afghanistan.

However, the withdrawal comes with many uncertainties as a resurgent Taliban captures ground and fears mount that the country could soon fall into civil war. According to the reports, at least 190 out of 419 districts in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban. In a reply, the US military launched four airstrikes in support of Afghan government forces targeting Taliban insurgents at Kandahar province. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the United States has acted upon the request of the Afghan government.

Taliban demands withdrawal of President for securing peace in Afghanistan

Earlier, in an interview with The Associated Press (AP), Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, who is also a member of the group's negotiating team, said that the Taliban never want to monopolize power. However, he added that there won’t be peace in the war-led country until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul. He also demanded the removal of President Ashraf Ghani. "I want to make it obvious that we do not believe in the monopoly of leadership because any governments who (sought) to monopolize power in Afghanistan in the past, were not successful governments," said Shaheen, apparently including the Taliban’s own five-year rule in that assessment. "So we do not want to repeat that same formula."

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)