Afghanistan Tops The List Of 'most Dangerous Place On Earth For Christians': Report

Afghanistan was ranked as the most dangerous country in the world for Christians, placing North Korea to second place, according to a group that reports on global Christian persecution. The 2022 World Watch List published by the Christian monitoring agency Open Doors - a non-denominational mission supporting persecuted Christians in the world-- Afghanistan is ranked "as the most dangerous country for professing the Christian faith this year".

It is to mention that North Korea topped the list of 50 countries for over two decades before 2022 since "any North Korean caught following Jesus is at immediate risk of imprisonment, brutal torture and death," according to the Christian agency. However, with the take over of the Taliban leaders in Afghanistan, the situation became more dangerous for Christians in the war-torn nation. As per the report, the agency claimed it is impossible to live openly as a Christian in Afghanistan. "Leaving Islam is considered shameful, and Christian converts face dire consequences if their new faith is discovered. They either have to flee the country or they will be killed. This was true before the Taliban takeover: the situation has become even more dangerous for believers this year," read the report.

"If a Christian's new faith is discovered, their family, clan or tribe must save its honour by disowning the believer or even killing them. This is widely considered to be justice. Alternatively, since leaving Islam is considered a sign of insanity, a Christian who has converted from Islam may be forcibly sectioned in a psychiatric hospital," the report added,

Status of Christians in North Korea

The report said it is impossible to publish the exact data of people following Christianity in North Korea. It is estimated over 40,000 people are following Christianity-- around 1.5% of the population. The report claimed about 50-70,000 of these Christians are in horrendous prisons and labour camps. "The government ruled by the Kim family views Christians as the most dangerous political class of people, and the persecution is violent and intense. North Korean parents often hide their faith from their children," said the report.



Life for Christians in North Korea is a constant cauldron of pressure; capture or death is only a mistake away, according to Open Doors. Further, the report claimed that the countries such as Sri Lanka, Myanmar, China and Malaysia are using pioneering technology to surveil and control their citizens.

(Image: AP)