Afghanistan Truck Drivers Seek Action Against Iranian Armed Individuals Robbing Goods

Afghanistan-based truck drivers have urged the Taliban government to take appropriate action against Iranian armed bandits. According to the truckers, armed people have robbed the transit trucks which have been used for transporting supplies from Iran to Afghanistan. It is to mention that hundreds of trucks travel between Afghanistan and Iran every day, exporting and importing essential goods, Tolo News reported. Truckers claimed that the armed individuals represent a huge security risk to drivers and others who import goods from Iran.

Following the appeal of the truck drivers, Herat authorities stated they have discussed the issue with Iranian officials. The chief of the Herat customs, Mahajar Farahi stated, “We have submitted all the problems--like the robbery of drivers--to the Iranian officials. The (Iran) side pledged to tackle the problems," ANI reported.

Iranian official responded to the appeal of truckers

Iranian authorities have promised to pursue the matter. Responding to the problems, Mohmmad Sadiq, Iran's consular officer in Heart said, “We consider ourselves committed to legally investigating the complaints about the mistreatment of your (Afghan) nationals and drivers--that have a tremendous role in economic development between the two countries," Tolo News reported.

Since hundreds of vehicles cross the border between Afghanistan and Iran every day, exporting and receiving goods, the truck drivers have expressed optimism that the current issues will be resolved soon, as per the Tolo News.

Afghanistan and Iran established many committees to expand cooperation

Last year in November, according to the Afghan Ministry of Finance, Afghanistan and Iran had established many committees to expand cooperation in the areas of economics, agriculture, railways, commerce, as well as investment. The two nations' committees were formed during a conference between Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, and Taliban members in Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

Many things were decided and agreed upon during the conference, according to the report, which included the shipment of oil and flour to Afghanistan. It was also agreed that representatives from both countries would be selected. The assessment of the Khaf-Herat railway project was one of the other agreed terms by Afghanistan and Iran. In addition to this, the other agreed terms included agribusiness investment, the establishment of a joint chamber of commerce between Afghanistan and Iran, trade and business visas, and the resolution of fuel problems.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)