Afghanistan: Two Separate Blasts Kill One Afghan Soldier, Injures Two

Two separate explosions in Afghanistan's eastern province of Paktia on December 25 killed an Afghan soldier and injured two others. A spokesperson for the provincial police, Sardar Wali Tabasam said that one border guard died and another was injured when they were hit by a blast while patrolling the Nozy Khwali area of the Samkani district in the morning. Another bomb went off targetting the security forces in the Khairmani area of the Ariub Zazi district and injured one more police official. No group has claimed responsibility of the blasts yet.

Read - PM Modi To Ashraf Ghani: 'India Will Always Support Afghanistan For Developmental Needs'

Attack killed US soldier

Earlier, an attack killed a US troop and left several injured. the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. The statement was released on December 23 and it was expected to yet again halt the peace talks between the United States and the militant group, Taliban. US President Donald Trump had already declared the negotiations between both sides 'dead' after a bombing incident on US airbase north of Kabul which also killed one American soldier. As per the news agency PTI, the talks in Doha will focus on the reduction of violence through a ceasefire and intra-Afghan negotiations. The US President Donald Trump had confirmed the resumption of talks, however, had refused to give a timeline for the drawdown of US troops. "Yes," Trump told a small group of reporters at the Bagram Air Field.

Read - Violence Flares In North Afghanistan As Forces Ready For Deadly Winter

Earlier this month in two separate blasts, 10 people were killed and 17 were left wounded on December 17. Nearly 10 members of the same family died when their car detonated a roadside bomb in Khost province while travelling to a funeral in eastern Afghanistan. In addendum to that, a Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura was killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen on December 4. Dr Nakamura’s remains were sent back to Japan after a ceremony, attended by Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, was held at Kabul airport. During the address at the ceremony, Ghani called the Japanese aid worked a ‘hero’ and announced that all projects Dr Nakamura worked on, complete or incomplete, will be named after him.

Read - MEA Welcomes Preliminary Results Of Afghanistan Presidential Polls

Read - Taliban Claims Responsibility For Attack That Killed US Soldier In Afghanistan

(With ANI inputs)