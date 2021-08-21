Afghanistan: UNDP Raises Alarm Over Taliban's Anti-humanitarian Approach, Calls For Peace

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has raised an alarm over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan as the unfolding humanitarian and development emergency, accelerated by the paralysis of state institutions threaten hard-won development progress over the past twenty years. Tens of thousands of people remain desperate to flee the country fearing the Taliban's retribution.

The UN agency said in a statement, "UNDP joins the call of millions of Afghans and others around the world for peace, respect for human rights, and access to development assistance for all in Afghanistan -- irrespective of their gender, religion, ethnic background, professional affiliation or political beliefs."

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said, "We are alarmed that the current trajectory of the conflict, uncertainty, drought, and COVID-19 pandemic could endanger fragile development gains, including the rights of Afghan women and girls. The international community must stand by, and continue to support, the people of Afghanistan at this time."

The UNDP statement informed that over the past 20 years, the life expectancy at birth extended by nine years in Afghanistan. According to UNDP's Human Development Report, the years of schooling increased from six to 10, and the gross national income per capita more than doubled in the country.

"The Afghan people need development and humanitarian support now more than ever, and we are committed to continue our efforts to address early recovery, COVID response, and prevent large scale displacement and vulnerabilities; it is our moral imperative to stay and deliver, responding to these critical needs," Steiner said.

UN's Antonio Guterres on Afghanistan crisis

Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, on Tuesday, 17 August, appealed to the world to receive Afghan refugees and refrain from deportations. On 16 August, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) had held its second meeting on Afghanistan in 10 days, as the country was taken over by the Taliban.

“I remind all parties of their obligation to protect civilians, I call upon the Taliban and all parties to respect and protect international humanitarian law and the rights and freedoms of all persons," Guterres said.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)