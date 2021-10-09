Afghanistan: UNSC Condemns Shia Mosque Attack, Urges Bringing Perpetrators To Justice

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has strongly condemned the attack on a Shia mosque in Kunduz, urging for the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism accountable. Issuing a statement, members of the Security Council have called the attack 'atrocious and cowardly' and have reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes to be one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

"We underline the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the UNSC statement said. "The attack, which was claimed by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)..... resulted in more than 100 casualties killed and wounded," it read.

The UNSC has underlined the need to hold perpetrators of the Kunduz Mosque attack accountable and bring them to justice and has urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts," the statement read.

Deadly explosion at Shia Mosque

A deadly explosion at a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province killed and wounded at least 100 people on Friday, 8 October, as per AP. The explosion was followed by a separate blast through a Shia mosque during the Friday prayer in the same province. Terror organisation ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) has claimed responsibility for the deadly suicide bombings which jolted the war-torn country. As per Amaj News, the name of the suicide bomber was Muhammad al-Uighuri. Additionally, ISIS has also claimed that the suicide bombing has taken the lives of 300 people.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said on Twitter, “Security forces are at the scene, and investigation is underway.” Additionally, Sputnik has stated that the attack took place at around 1:30 PM (local time).

