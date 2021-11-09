Afghanistan: US Envoy Tom West 'concerned' Over Surge In IS Attacks & Al Qaeda's Presence

On Monday (local time), US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West stated that Washington is concerned regarding the rise in Islamic State (ISIS-K) attacks in Afghanistan, as well as the presence of al-Qaeda in the country. TOLOnews reported that the newly appointed US special envoy spoke to reporters by phone from Belgium, where he briefed NATO allies on Afghanistan issues. The US Envoy also held consultations on a road map for recognising the Taliban government following the withdrawal of US troops in August.

“The Taliban have voiced very clearly and openly their desire to normalize relations with the international community, to see a resumption in aid, to see a return of the international diplomatic community to Kabul and to see sanctions relief. The United States can deliver none of these things on our own,” the US envoy stated, TOLOnews reported.

West has also stated that he intends to visit India and Pakistan as part of his upcoming European and Asian tours. Sputnik quoted West as saying during a briefing, “[Within] my upcoming travels, I do plan to visit Pakistan, Russia and India.” The United States Special Representative stated that he will be in Pakistan later this week. Tom West, the new US envoy for Afghanistan, has begun his first trip to Europe and Asia to meet with international partners about Afghanistan-related issues. Tom West was appointed as the State Department's Special Representative last month.

Afghanistan Aid Resumption halted due to Issues In Payment System

The World Bank Group's (WBG) chief executive, David Malpass, stated that due to problems with Afghanistan's payment system, the WBG is unlikely to resume direct funding. According to Khaama Press, Malpass added that there is no way for money to flow in Afghanistan given what the government is doing. According to the authorities, Afghanistan's payment system is fraught with difficulties. Since the old Afghan government collapsed, various agencies have also blocked billions of dollars in assets for Afghanistan.

International relief organisations have also urged that the funds be used to acquire humanitarian goods through them, in order to avoid the worst humanitarian disaster Afghanistan has ever seen. The World Bank halted aid to Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country in August, citing concerns about security and women's rights. It stated that the situation is being closely monitored and reviewed. The World Bank has been involved in more than two dozen development projects in Afghanistan since 2002, according to the World Organization's website, providing $5.3 billion in grants.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: ANI