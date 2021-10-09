Afghanistan: Uzbekistan Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack On Mosque In Kunduz Province

Uzbekistan Foreign Ministry on Saturday, October 9, condemned the attack at a mosque in Kunduz city of Afghanistan. The Uzbekistan Foreign Ministry stated that such acts prevent the establishment of peace in Afghanistan, according to ANI. The ministry offered condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the attack.

Uzbekistan condemns mosque attack

In the statement, the Uzbekistan Foreign Ministry condemned the attack that was carried out during the Friday prayers in Shia Mosque in Kunduz, ANI cited Sputnik.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) informed that initial data indicates that over 100 people died and several were wounded in the suicide blast. The ministry asserted that such acts obstruct the establishment of a peaceful Afghanistan. The Foreign Ministry also paid condolences to the victims families who were killed in the attack on October 8 in Kunduz.

"Uzbekistan strongly condemns the terrorist act committed on October 8, 2021, during the Friday prayers in the Afghan city of Kunduz, which led to many casualties", Sputnik reported citing a statement from the Uzbek ministry.

According to ANI, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid informed that the security personnel were at the spot and investigation was being carried out. Meanwhile, United States also condemned the attack in the Mosque in Kunduz.

United States State Department Spokesperson Ned Price condemned the attack on the people during the Friday prayers in Kunduz and paid condolences to the victims and their families.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms today’s attack on worshippers at Friday prayers in Kunduz, Afghanistan. We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. The Afghan people deserve a future free of terror", Ned Price said in a statement.

Blast in Afghanistan

An explosion took place at a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Friday, October 8, according to AP. Terror organisation ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deadly suicide bombing which jolted the war-torn country on Friday.

Informing that the attack was targeted against both Shiites and the Taliban, AP cited Aamaq news agency. Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told the Associated Press that 46 people died and 143 were injured in the explosion.

Inputs from AP, ANI

Image: AP/Twitter/@UzbekMFA