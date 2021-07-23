Afghanistan: Violence Between Taliban And Afghan Forces Displaced 36,000 Families

Amid the recent increase in the Taliban offensive, more than 36,000 families have been displaced in Afghanistan over the past four months. Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation on Thursday highlighted the issue and warned that the number could potentially spike if the war continues. The Ministry’s adviser Sayed Abdul Basit Ansari said, as quoted by TOLO News, "Since Hamal [March], about 36,500 families have been displaced from their homes due to war and insecurity in several provinces."

Afghanistan has been facing a surge in violence ever since the US announced in May that they will no longer keep their troops in the country and will begin a rapid withdrawal process. The withdrawal is set to be completed by August. Earlier this week, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had said that more than 50,000 patients wounded during the war have received treatment for injuries caused by weapons at 416 ICRC-supported health facilities across the country. According to an announcement by the ICRC, the figures were estimated to be at an average of 270 people every day. The charitable organisation further said that women and children make up nearly half of all civilian casualties and that makes Afghanistan among the most dangerous and deadliest places in the world to live in. The announcement further added, "The ICRC's physical rehabilitation and limb-fitting services registered more than 7,130 new patients in the same period, an average of 40 people every day. Of those, more than 700 were people who had had a limb amputated, or on average four people a day with such a condition.”

What's now for the terror-torn Afghanistan?

Concerns remain regarding the future of Kabul as the Taliban has been adamant that all foreign forces must leave the country by the given deadline. The militant group started intensifying their efforts to control more parts of the country as the US military started leaving the country. The US military has been deployed in the country ever since they responded to Al-Qaeda’s terror attack on America. The USA’s hold in the country intensified when troops from the UK arrived in 2006 and due to the intense approach to the situation by Obama.

