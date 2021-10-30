Afghanistan: 'We Have Implemented All Conditions For Int'l Recognition', Claim Taliban

Months after the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan and formed the interim government, the extremist group has now claimed that it has implemented all the conditions for recognition by the international community. This comes after the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson recently said that the Taliban must fulfil the expectations of the international community for recognition of the newly-formed government in the war-torn country. The Taliban's Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi restated the group's call for world leaders to engage with the present government in Afghanistan.

In a tweet on 27 October, Bilal Karimi, the Taliban's deputy spokesman, said that Muttaqi called on the international community to recognise the Taliban government during a meeting with 14 foreign envoys in Doha and added that "The new government of Afghanistan, as the responsible government, has implemented all the conditions for recognition."

Additionally, Tolo News quoted Karimi as saying that Afghanistan “expects the regional and world countries to engage with the Afghans and recognise the current government.” The Taliban-led government’s official said that only after getting the recognition, the country “would be able to responsibly engage in (resolving) the problems and challenges with the world.”

Earlier, Zakharova had said, “The Taliban should fulfil the expectation of the international community for the formation of an inclusive government based on ethnicity, countering the terrorism and freedom of citizens.” Ever since the Taliban reconquered the war-ravaged South Asian country in August, the international community with a few exceptions has been reluctant in recognising the present government. Even the United Nations (UN) has urged the Taliban to respect the rights of women and girls and also to form an inclusive government.

However, considering the ongoing severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, political experts have opined that the present administration in the war-ravaged nation needs to be recognised to resolve the situation. Tolo News quoted a university instructor, Fazal Hadi Wazin as saying, “(The people) pay for the price of the non-recognition of the Afghan government. Inclusivity and participatory government is the wish of all Afghans...If a government is not inclusive, it will be deprived of the support of the people.”

Taliban will not last beyond two years

Taliban will not last beyond two years and the group is already losing their recently acquired hold on the country right now as the humanitarian situation continues to worsen in the South Asian nation, said Malaiz Daud, the former Chief of Staff of the previous government of President Ashraf Ghani. In an interview with European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) on Thursday, 28 October, Daud noted that “it would just be a matter of time” before the Taliban fall. He also told the EU accredited think tank that the Taliban observers don’t think they’ll rule the nation “even for six months.”

Daud told the think-tank, "It would just be just a matter of time... people like me predict the Taliban will not last beyond two years. All the Taliban observers-- they don't even give six months. They are losing the country right now."

