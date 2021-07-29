'Afghanistan Won't Bow To Taliban Proxy': VP Saleh Announces National Resistance Movement

To strengthen the country's fight against the Taliban, Afghanistan government has decided to incorporate every village and community that has stood up against the terror under the National Resistance Movement (NRM). The NRM will be led by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), as claimed by Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh. Meanwhile, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani at Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board Meeting (JCBM) in the Afghan Presidential Palace said that his government is ready for "direct talks" with the Taliban.

In his tweet, Vice President Saleh also asserted, 'Afg won't bow to Talib proxy or its backer'.

"Every Afgh village & community that have stoop up against Talib terror offensive hv bn & will be incorporated under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to be led by the ANDSF. It is already happening". Prz @ashrafghani at JCMB. Afg won't bow to Talib proxy or its backer. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 29, 2021

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani at JCMB

In his address at the joint coordination, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday assured the international community that Afghanis do not want anti-government elements in the country. Ghani also claimed that today's Afghanistan has changed as compared to the previous one. Meanwhile, Afghan diaspora last week held protests in different parts of the world against Pakistan for supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Joint statement by Afghanistan government and Taliban

As per TOLOnews, Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and the head of the 7-member delegation of Afghan politicians, has assured that the government is committed to peace. Both sides have decided to continue the high-level talks even though there has been no clarity on the de-escalation of violence or ceasefire. TOLOnews added that the government and Taliban have decided to work together on a common ground to move away from the current situation. Moreover, both sides have also thanked Qatar, which has been hosting them for peace talks. In addition, officials from both sides have also committed to cooperating in terms of treating COVID-19 patients in Afghanistan.

Taliban agrees for a 3-month ceasefire; puts forth conditions

Earlier, the insurgent group had announced that it was willing to follow a ceasefire if 7,000 militants that have been imprisoned in Afghanistan are released. As per reports, the Taliban have captured over 150-180 districts in the country. The clashes in the country have intensified following a withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the Afghanistan soil where they had been based since the Afghanistan War began 20 years ago. The group has captured large swathes of territory, including border areas with Iran, China, and Pakistan. Even as talks continue, reports have stated that the Taliban continues to gain more ground and many have opined that it will re-establish the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan. A United States intelligence report had earlier informed that Kabul could fall within six months after the US troops' withdrawal.