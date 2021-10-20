Afghanistan's $10 Bn Funds Will Not Be Released Unless Taliban Assists Distribution: US

The US is still holding approximately $10 billion of Afghan funds that had been blocked in US banks. The fund is committed to providing humanitarian help to Afghans and want the Taliban to assist in the distribution process.

As per the reports of Khaama Press, US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo highlighted the importance of maintaining pressure on the Taliban while emphasising that the Afghan people should not be hurt. Adeyemo told senators that they will not allow the Taliban to access the money in the ongoing situation.

He emphasised that the United States is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to Afghans, but that the Taliban must help with the distribution process.

According to him, they will maintain their limits on the Haqqani network and the Taliban, but will continue to provide humanitarian relief to the Afghan people. The Haqqani network is a Taliban-affiliated gang based near the Pakistani border that is accused of some suicide strikes during the war.

Taliban has been pleading with the US to release the funds

According to Khaama Press, the Taliban officials have been pleading with the US to release the funds that have been blocked for over a month. However, their request has always been turned down for numerous reasons. The Taliban have stated that the funds belong to the Afghan people, not any government.

According to the International Monetary Fund's latest regional economic study, freezing Afghanistan's assets and stopping foreign help will result in a 30% reduction in the country's economy, causing a humanitarian disaster.

Adeyemo believes that the Taliban, who grabbed power in Afghanistan in August, will not be given access to the country's central bank reserves, which are mostly kept in the United States. According to Al Jazeera, he said that it is critical that they maintain the sanctions against the Taliban while also ensuring that legal humanitarian aid reaches the Afghan people.

"Washington is there to help the Afghan people"

Adeyemo said that the Treasury Department is doing everything it could under its sanctions system to make it clear to humanitarian groups that Washington is there to help Afghanistan, but warned that the Taliban must allow humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, according to Al Jazeera.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP