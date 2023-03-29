Afghanistan's Capital Kabul Hit By 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake

On Wednesday morning at 5:49 am, the National Centre for Seismology reported that Kabul, Afghanistan, was struck by an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale.

The earthquake monitoring agency, National Center for Seismology, tweeted that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 occurred at 05:49:06 IST on March 29th, 2023. The earthquake's epicentre was located 85 km east of Kabul, Afghanistan, with latitude 34.45 and longitude 70.13 and a depth of 10 km.

6.6 quake strikes Afghanistan, Pakistan

The 4.3 quake comes a week after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan, killing up to 19 people in both countries. According to a government official on Wednesday, that had already claimed nine lives and injured 44 people in northwest Pakistan.

In Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, over 200 people were taken to hospitals, according to Pakistani emergency services spokesperson Bilal Faizi. “These terrified people collapsed, and some of them collapsed because of the shock of the earthquake,” he told the Associated Press, adding that most people were discharged after seeking treatment at the hospital. In some mountainous regions, the quake triggered landslides, bringing traffic to a complete halt.

The earthquake resulted in the deaths of at least four people and left 50 others injured in Afghanistan. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Tuesday that the earthquake's epicentre was located 40 km (25 miles) southeast of Jurm, a town situated near the borders of Pakistan and Tajikistan.

"There could be more casualties as the quake was so powerful in most parts of the country," ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman told the Afghanistan's Khamma Press news outlet. As per reports, the casualties mainly occurred due to house roofs collapsing, thus crushing people underneath.

The earthquake's impact was also felt in several states in northern India, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi.