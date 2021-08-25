UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday raised alarm over the security of religious minorities in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime. Issuing a statement, the UN rights chief stated that there had been previous patterns of serious violations against Afghanistan's diverse ethnic and religious minorities under Taliban rule which were feared to be repeated. She added that amid reports of targeted killings over the last few months, it was important for all countries to create safe pathways for Afghan refugees and migrants.

Addressing a special session of the UNHRC on Afghanistan, Michelle Bachelet said, "Afghanistan's diverse ethnic and religious minorities are also at risk of violence and repression, given previous patterns of serious violations under Taliban rule and reports of killings and targeted attacks in recent months."

'Women's rights a fundamental red line': UN

Bachelet stressed heavily on the rights of women in Afghanistan saying that the treatment of women in the country would mark a “fundamental red line”. "A fundamental red line will be the Taliban's treatment of women and girls, and respect for their rights to liberty, freedom of movement, education, self-expression and employment, guided by international human rights norms," she said, calling for "respect for their rights to liberty, freedom of movement, education, self-expression and employment".

The UN leader also asserted that it was important for the new Government under the Taliban to remain inclusive – with meaningful participation of women, and representation of Afghanistan's diverse communities.

"There should be genuine, inclusive dialogue, including women, and including members of Afghanistan's diverse ethnic and religious communities, in order to address the underlying problems that the country faces, the root causes of discrimination, and the enduring legacies of decades of conflict," she added.

🇦🇫#Afghanistan: UN Human Rights Chief @mbachelet calls for a dedicated mechanism to closely monitor the evolving human rights situation, including the Taliban's implementation of its promises, with a focus on prevention.



Calling upon States to create safe pathways for Afghan refugees and migrants, the leader said that it was important to broaden asylum and resettlement programs and immediately halt the deportation of Afghans who seek protection. Additionally, she highlighted the role of neighbouring countries stating that they will need additional financial and logistical resources to assist refugees. All States must be mindful of their obligation to give protection and assistance to those fleeing danger, the UN leader asserted.