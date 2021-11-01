Afghanistan's Ex-intelligence Officers Joining ISIS-K To Fight Taliban: Report

Intelligence officers of the previous government of Afghanistan under Ashraf Ghani are now affiliating with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan branch (ISIS-K) in order to survive and resist the Taliban, citing Wall Street Journal's report, Khaama Press stated. As per the report, the former intelligence personnel is mostly the US-trained Afghan spies who are now joining the terror group in northern Afghanistan as IS-Taliban frictions continue to escalate.

It is pertinent to note that following the takeover by the Taliban, northern resistance was one of the only resisting groups which is co-led by Ahmad Masoud and former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh in the northern region of the war-ravaged nation which is named in Panjshir province. Even though the group has been defeated by the Taliban, some members still claim that they are regrouping and are waging attacks on the Taliban fighters.

The report also stated that the former Afghan spies are joining ISIS-K to resume their income as they have been left broke due to the fall of the previous government to the Taliban and also to fight the extremist group. However, the number of people joining the militant group is small. The report also noted that the number is growing and is feared that the ISIS-K will be difficult to defeat even in the years that follow.

The WSJ report comes in the backdrop of Afghanistan witnessing an increase of targeted assassinations and bomb blasts. ANI cited media reports to state that several of such attacks in Nangarhar are claimed by pro-Daesh or ISIS groups. Meanwhile, as many as 65 terrorists affiliated with Islamic State (IS) have surrendered to the Taliban-led authorities. Earlier this month, even the Taliban claimed that it has destroyed a Daesh hideout in Kabul which is also blamed for many attacks.

Taliban Claim 65 Islamic State Terrorists Surrendered

In a massive claim, the Taliban on Sunday, 31 October said that at least 65 terrorists affiliated with IS have surrendered to the Taliban in Nangarhar province, reported Anadolu Agency. The news outlet attributed an Afghan intelligence official saying that the IS terrorists surrendered the fight and laid down their weapons in front of the Taliban-led authorities in the provincial capital Jalalabad city. The source, the head of the intelligence agency, also claimed that the terrorists were previously active in the districts of Kot Spinghar.

(IMAGE: PTI/Representative)