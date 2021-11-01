Taliban Claim 65 Islamic State Terrorists Surrendered In Afghanistan's Nangarhar

In a sweeping claim, the Taliban on Sunday, October 31 said that as many as 65 terrorists affiliated with Islamic State (IS) have surrendered in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, ANI reported citing Anadolu Agency. An Afghan intelligence official was attributed saying that the IS terrorists gave up the fight and laid down their weapons in front of the authorities in the provincial capital Jalalabad city, Afghanistan.

The source, the head of the intelligence agency, further made claims that the terrorists were previously active in the districts of Kot and Spinghar. The figures presented early on Sunday remained contested as local Afghan outlets initially reported that some 35 pro-Daesh terrorists had surrendered to the Taliban, while the intelligence official later stated that there were over 149 terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State group locally known as Daesh that surrendered to the authorities in Nangarhar, bordering Pakistan.

“Through the mediation of tribal elders in Kot and Batkot districts of Nangarhar province, 65 Daesh militants surrendered to the Islamic Emirate (Taliban) through the intelligence department and expressed remorse for their past actions,” Pakistan’s The Express Tribune cited an official statement from the provincial administration in Nangarhar. The report cited the National Directorate of Security in Nangarhar, Dr. Bashir as confirming that all the terrorists were pardoned under "special conditions” that if (they) violated their surrender terms a severe legal action will be taken against them.

ISIS-K says 'going to fight Pakistan now'

Afghanistan’s Nangarhar in recent weeks has been witnessing multiple attacks and bomb blasts with the pro-Daesh and ISIS-K terrorists claiming the responsibility. The district has been witnessing a rise in conflicts with the Taliban launching counter-offensives against what the regime described as “the Daesh hideouts.” In an explosive claim, the ISIS-K earlier said that its hardline objective was to implement Sharia law and punish those who defied the Quran

"Our first target is to destroy Pakistan because the main reason for everything in Afghanistan is Pakistan,” Kabul’s Knewz quoted Nazifullah, a member of ISIS-K as saying. The latter also accused the Taliban of "destroying the country" and claimed Afghanistan has gone from bad to worse ever since the terrorist group took control of the nation. "We want to implement Sharia Law. We want to implement the way our Prophet was living, the way he was clothed, the dressing hijab was there. Currently, we do not have much to fight. But, if you give me anything, I am going to fight Pakistan now," an ISIS-K member said.