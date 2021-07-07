Afghanistan's Ghani Says Taliban Can't Make Govt Surrender In The Next 100 Years

The day on which the Pentagon's Central Command announced the withdrawal of almost 90 percent of its US troops from Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani said that the Taliban-- an Islamist movement and military organisation in Afghanistan-- cannot make the government surrender even in the next one hundred years. The statement made by Ghani has its own gravity as the country's Defence Ministry informed that over 200 Taliban terrorists have been killed in the last 24 hours, whereas, on the other hand, Taliban, claimed that they have captured at least six more districts in the same duration that the Afgan government claimed a "grand success" over the Islamist military group.

Taliban solely responsible for the current bloodshed: Afgan government

Ghani in a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace of Afghanistan also said that the Taliban and its supporters are solely responsible for the current bloodshed and destruction in the country. Meanwhile, National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Muhib said that the claim made by the Taliban extremist group regarding the expansion "does not mean they are being welcomed by Afghans", and maintained the people are ready to defend their colonies.

Afghan government facing turbulence for the last two decades

Afghanistan has been witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against the government. This comes as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country. As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing completely.

90 percent of US troops withdrawn from Afghanistan: Pentagon

The Pentagon's Central Command on Tuesday has announced that the United States has withdrawn almost 90 percent of its troops from Afghanistan. President Joe Biden had instructed the Pentagon to complete the military withdrawal by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States, where he had said it’s time to end America’s longest war that killed 2,200 U.S. troops and 38,000 Afghan civilians, with a cost as much as $1 trillion.

According to CentCom (United States Central Command), it had handed over seven former US bases to Afghanistan. Also, it had evacuated nearly 1,000 C-17 air freighter loads of equipment from the country. Earlier on July 2, it had handed over the sprawling Bagram air base-- which is considered as the main centre of US military operations in Afghanistan-- for the past two decades of conflict.

(Image Credit: AP)