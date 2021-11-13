Afghanistan's Islamic Emirate Bans Arbitrary Military Operations, Informal Courts: Report

The practice of informal courts, including Kangaroo courts, within Afghanistan, has been banned by the Islamic Emirate, according to local media reports. Notably, people have been traditionally sentenced for desertion or other crimes on the basis of little evidence and, in some cases, no evidence in such courts. Additionally, Afghanistan's Islamic Emirate also banned arbitrary military operations.

The decision was taken by the Islamic Emirate’s Purification Commission on Friday at a gathering at the lower house of Parliament where all the members were present, including provincial leaders. The head of the commission, Latifullah Hakimi, lauded the good behaviour of the Taliban fighters and ordered the forces of the Islamic Emirate to prevent desertion courts and "arbitrary military operations", TOLO news reported.

Taliban members warned to stay away from Islamic State

During the Parliament session, the members were also warned to stay away from members of the Islamic State, also known as Daesh. Hakimi said if anyone from Afghanistan was found to have any affiliation with the Islamic State, they would not be granted any immunity and would have to face grave consequences. "If anyone becomes suspicious of cooperating with the Daesh… there is no immunity for them," he was quoted by TOLO news as saying.

The head of Kabul intelligence, Fathihullah Madani, said, "We started the investigation earlier to pursue inappropriate individuals or those who betray the (Islamic Emirate)". According to a report released by The Khaama Press, the members were also warned that those who impersonate the Taliban affiliates and create chaos among people would be identified and punished. "Those evil elements who wanted to be placed among the Islamic Emirate forces have been prevented," said General Shir Mohammad Sharif, deputy head of the commission.

Committee formed to act against Islamic Emirate members misbehaving with citizens

Notably, the commission also formed a committee to investigate and take appropriate actions against those Islamic Emirate members who have misbehaved with citizens in various parts of the country. Top leaders of the Taliban are also aiming to form five sub-commissions in all provinces of Afghanistan to keep an eye on injustice and criminal activities.

As per a TOLO news report, while addressing the Parliament, Mawllavi Azizullah Ghaznawi, who is a senior member of the commission, said, "Those who claim to be members of the (Islamic Emirate) and bother the army, police, or traders, will not be allowed to continue." He added the culprits would be held accountable and strict actions would be taken against them.

(Image: AP/Representative)