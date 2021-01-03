Afghanistan's Tahir Qadiry Hails Emergency Use Of Vaccine Covishield

Afghan Charge d'Affaires, Tahir Qadiry, on Sunday, December 3, applauded India’s decision to grant emergency use to Serum Institute of India for Covishield, that is, their COVID-19 vaccine. Taking to Twitter, Qadiry termed it as a ‘good decision for science and India’. Also, Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla took to his Twitter as he said that the vaccine is ‘safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks’.

Good news for science and for India🇮🇳 https://t.co/M06oflj7Lc — Tahir Qadiry طاهر قادرى (@tahirqadiry) January 3, 2021

Adar also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). With this, he also thanked the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Earlier today, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation.

According to the reports by ANI, VG Somani, DCGI, during a media briefing said, “ After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for conduct of the Phase III”.

Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/TcKh4bZIKK — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 3, 2021

The massive development comes a day after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) made recommendations to the Drugs Controller General of India to grant permission for restricted emergency use of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's vaccines.

As per an official release, the SEC met on Friday and Saturday and made its recommendations in respect of the accelerated approval process request of the SII, Bharat Biotech International Ltd as well as about phase-III trials of Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

