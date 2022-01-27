Afghans Cannot Be Abandoned As Nation Hangs By The Thread, Warns UN Chief

As the humanitarian condition in Afghanistan is worsening day-by-day, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday that the world presently cannot abandon the war-torn country, especially for the sake of its citizens and global security. During his briefing to the UN Security Council on Afghanistan, the UN chief stated that even six months after the Taliban took power, Afghanistan has been "hanging by a thread".

As per a UN report, Guterres said, “At this moment, we need the global community - and this Council - to put their hands on the wheel of progress, provide resources, and prevent Afghanistan from spiralling any further. " Guterres also highlighted initiatives for the nation's de facto leaders, the Taliban, urging the fundamentalists to promote opportunities and security for Afghans, defend human rights, as well as demonstrate a genuine commitment to being a part of the global community.

Afghanistan's economy is failing and daily living has become "a frozen hell"

According to the Secretary-General, Afghanistan has always been wrongly exploited as a forum for political objectives, geopolitical benefit, ideological supremacy, horrific wars, and terrorism. He said that the world cannot leave Afghan people as a point of moral obligation and added that they need stability, hope, and assistance immediately.

In the midst of another terrible winter, the nation's economy is failing, and daily living has become "a frozen hell." According to a UN report, more than half of all residents are suffering from severe hunger, and some households have been forced to sell their newborns in order to buy food.

In addition to this, the worldwide banking system's sanctions, penalties and distrust have blocked over USD 9 billion in central bank assets, depriving crucial processes of much-needed funding. Guterres has also drawn attention to the plight of women and girls in the nation. He also called for the discharge of women activists who had recently been arrested or kidnapped.

UN chief urged to lift restrictions on the Afghan economy

Furthermore, the UN Secretary-General has noted the Council that the UN had issued over USD 4.4 billion appeal for Afghanistan earlier this month in order to prevent the country's food, education, and economic institutions from crumbling. He emphasised the importance of increasing liquidity in the Afghan economy, especially by releasing blocked currency reserves and injecting cash.

The UN chief encouraged governments to lift restrictions on the Afghan economy as well as life-saving humanitarian aid missions. He asked the Taliban to exhibit their serious commitment to joining the global community. As per the UN report, "The window for trust-building is open. But this trust must be earned," he asserted.

Antonio Guterres also stressed the essential need of promoting security and combating terrorism. Encouraging the de facto government to collaborate with the international community to combat the terrorism threat, he said, “If we do not act and help Afghans weather this storm, the region and the world will pay a heavy price."

(Image: AP)